Here’s Why 7 Biden EV Charging Stations Were Built, Not 50,000

As Sentinel reported, the Biden administration pledged it would build 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030. To date, there are seven. When asked about last month, the Transportation Secretary, who handles the funds, said on CBS’s Face the Nation it takes time.

“It’s more than just plunking a small device into the ground.”

WHITES NEED NOT APPLY

We now have more information thanks to the Washington Free Beacon, which uncovered internal memos. The delay is largely due to the White House’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“These requirements are screwing everything up,” said one senior Department of Transportation staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It’s all a mess.”

Their own DEI insanity is holding up progress.

Biden signed an executive order mandating that the beneficiaries of 40 percent of all federal climate and environmental programs should come from “underserved communities.” The order also established the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to monitor it.

To qualify for a grant, applicants must “demonstrate how meaningful public involvement, inclusive of disadvantaged communities, will occur throughout a project’s life cycle.” What “public involvement” means is unclear. Applicants must intentionally reach out to underserved communities (non-white).

The Department of Transportation states that outreach can take the form of “games and contests,” “visual preference surveys,” or “neighborhood block parties” so long as the grant recipient provides “multilingual staff or interpreters to interact with community members who use languages other than English.”

You can imagine how that slows down progress. Basically, only black people get the jobs, maybe some Hispanics.

