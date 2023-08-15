Rep Taylor Green Slams Former Georgia RINO Geoff Duncan

“You know what? Donald Trump did his most damage in Georgia,” Geoff Duncan told the CNN audience, justifying the Georgia lawfare against 19 Republicans for contesting the sketchy 2020 election.

[Donald Trump had called for replacing Duncan since he believes he was always a RINO, never Trumper.]

“That’s where I would cast Donald Trump,” Duncan continued. “[He] did his most damage in Georgia, and he sucked the soul out of the Republican Party here. He sucked the fiscal responsibility out of the Republican Party. He sucked our winning percentage out of the Republican Party. He’s taken everything from us, and it is our turn to take it back, right?

“It’s our turn to win elections based on the policies that we think we’re better on. This is the prime spot for us to take Joe Biden to the woodshed and call him out for not running the border right, not protecting our communities, not putting our best foot forward internationally. These are our moments in time, but if we make this about the three-ring circus of Donald Trump, we will lose, lose, and lose again.”

I think Mitch McConnell contributed to the mess in Georgia when he wouldn’t give the people $2000 checks and only gave them $600 during COVID.

Geoff should say that Donald Trump sucked the life out of RINOism.

Mr. Duncan doesn’t realize we’re in a civil war. Trump makes mistakes, but he’s not the enemy. Biden and the neo-Democrats have made themselves enemies of freedom.

Watch:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks he’s a non sequitur. He is a CNN RINO, so that’s probably accurate.

“For everyone outside of Georgia, this is our former Lt. Governor. We do not consider him [Duncan] relevant. He is not a leader by any means; no one listens to him or cares what he has to say,” Greene wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a clip of Duncan’s Monday night interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

