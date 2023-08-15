GOP Leaders React to Lawfare Against Trump in Georgia

I went looking to see reactions from some key Republicans to the lawfare against Donald Trump and eighteen others. Nothing has changed, and their reactions were almost non-existent. As our Constitution is being defaced by Democrats, they continue to disappoint.

Gov. DeSantis made the bare minimum statement. He told New England reporters Tuesday that the Georgia indictment is an example of the “criminalization of politics.”

“They’re now doing an inordinate amount of resources to try to shoehorn this contest over the 2020 election into a RICO statute, which was really designed to be able to go after organized crime, not necessarily to go after political activity,” DeSantis told WMUR at a news conference, referring to a racketeering charge brought against Trump. “And so, I think it’s an example of this criminalization of politics. I don’t think that this is something that is good for the country.”

This is what Ron DeSantis’s people put up on X at 4 pm. He is going to reduce spending on the government. That is something we have heard before, and nothing ever happens. Republicans approved big government bills under Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Stalinist Democrats are destroying the Constitution, and he has little to say.

Since 2019, spending for federal agencies has increased by 50 percent. Do you feel better off as a result of this expansion of government? As President, I will reduce spending and the footprint of these agencies by at least 50 percent. Here’s how: pic.twitter.com/1ZtiHuzGRh — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 15, 2023

GOP LEADERS REACT TO UNAMERICAN LAWFARE

I couldn’t find anything from Mitch McConnell except that people want McConnell to retire.

Kevin McCarthy made a statement on X, but he isn’t doing anything:

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election.

“Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.

“Americans see through this desperate sham,” McCarthy said.

Chris Christie is totally off message.

“I think that this conduct is essentially covered by the federal indictment,” he said. “I would have less of a problem with this if she decided, ‘OK, I’m not going to charge Donald Trump here, because he has been charged for, essentially this conduct, by Jack Smith.’”

However, Christie said the Fulton County prosecution of Trump’s close allies, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was “more defensible” because they “have not been charged at the federal level” like Trump has.

“I think all of these judges in the end will make decisions based upon the reasonable availability of all the witnesses and everyone else,” he said.

Christie is a disgrace.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the most honest and normal.

“These are politicized persecutions through prosecution,” Ramaswamy said. “It would be a lot easier for me if Donald Trump were not in this primary, but that is not how I want to win this election. The way we do elections in the United States of America is that we the people – you all – get to decide who governs, not the federal police state.”

Tim Scott made a mini-statement.

“We see the legal system being weaponized against political opponents,” Senator Tim Scott told reporters Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. “That is un-American and unacceptable.”

Scott said he hopes to “restore confidence and integrity” to the legal system if he were to become president.

It’s business as usual from RINOville.

Democrat Jonathan Turley had more to say than Republicans.

Constitutional attorney and legal scholar @JonathanTurley lays out why he believes the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump is “excessive” and “dangerous.” “It’s excessive. And I think it’s also dangerous. It essentially criminalizes challenges to elections.”… pic.twitter.com/uDG9GpKV5t — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

When are we going to charge Stacey Abrams for refuting the election?

Donald Trump was just indicted in Georgia for the alleged “crime” of disputing the 2020 election results. Here is five straight minutes of failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams denying election results. pic.twitter.com/V0LHhhZFn4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

Lawfare unchecked is destroying the Republic.

Related