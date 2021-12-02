Rep. Thompson Thinks Pleading the 5th Amendment Is Admission of Guilt

















Bennie Thompson, Chair of the January 6 witch hunt committee told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday that Americans who exercise their 5th Amendment right are guilty of crimes.

The Marxists on the January 6 committee have subpoenaed Trump associates in an ongoing Beria fishing expedition.

Roger Stone and Alex Jones say they will likely plead the Fifth in response to the subpoenas.

On Wednesday, the sham committee voted to hold former Trump DOJ official Jeffery Clark in contempt for defying a subpoena.

Bennie Thompson said pleading the Fifth is an admission of guilt. Huh? What doesn’t he understand about the 5th Amendment as part of the Constitution, the Law of the Land? What does he think of the other Amendments?

“The implications are we will give Mr. Clark his right to assert his Fifth Amendment before the committee if he chooses,” Thompson said. “We’re doing everything we can to show we’re not partisan.”

“But you know, if you say you haven’t done anything wrong but on the other hand you want to assert the Fifth Amendment in terms of self-prosecution, it says that you have something to hide. So we’re going to give him an opportunity to do it.”

“He can do it and it will be under oath and he is still subject to certain penalties should he decide to not tell us anything,” Thompson added.

“If he is saying, ‘I’ll come but I’ll plead the Fifth,’ in some instances that says you are part and parcel guilty to what occurred,” he said.

That’s pretty funny given the fact that the Left pleads the 5th all the time, when they do show up, that is. They especially should realize it’s the law and it’s everyone’s right, not just the Left’s.

Watch:

The King of the January 6 Clown Committee, @BennieGThompson, said that if you choose to plead the 5th, you’re guilty. That’s not what the law says, Bennie. He needs to read the constitution. The King of the January 6 Clown Committee, @BennieGThompson, said that if you choose to plead the 5th, you’re guilty. That’s not what the law says, Bennie. He needs to read the constitution. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/j5kjsihGN6 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 2, 2021

