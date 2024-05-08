Rep Tlaib Demands the ICC Arrest Bibi & All Senior Officials

Representative Rashida Tlaib is the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress. She is also the first anti-American, anti-Jewish Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress. She is now demanding the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all Israeli senior officials.

The ICC is the World Court that investigates matters of international concern and convicts people and nations of crimes against humanity. It is very politicized.

Tlaib made the demand in a statement on Tuesday. She called Israel an apartheid regime and claimed they were attacking Rafah because Israel received $14 billion in US Taxpayer dollars.

She quoted the statistics of the dead that Hamas publishes, which are inaccurate.

The Michigan Representative demanded a complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza; she also demanded an immediate ceasefire, which she also called for on the first day of the war. Tlaib insists on the release of all hostages and detained Palestinians. This might be a good time to mention that Rashida is friends with terrorists, including Hamas terrorists.

At the same time, House Republicans plan to censure her friend Representative Ilan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota who recently called some Jewish students at Columbia University pro-genocidal. She did this during an appearance at the university. She has used anti-American, anti-Semitic rhetoric in the past.

In response to the censure, Omar’s spokesperson, Jackie Rogers said, “Congresswoman Omar clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students. Attempts to misconstrue her words are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large anti-war protests happening across our country and around the world.”

That’s really not accurate. She’s used a lot of blood libel to describe Jewish people and called for BDS. She doesn’t seem to like Americans much, either.

