Rep. Tlaib Tweets a Video of Protesters Chanting, “From the River to the Sea”

There is no way Rep. Tlaib should be in Congress, but we couldn’t even get her censured.

On X today, she shared a video of pro-Hamas marches in various US cities, some chanting, “From the river to the sea.” That clearly means the complete annihilation of the Jewish state of Israel. The masses were large because we have allowed violent communist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to proliferate on college campuses and because we’ve brought people into the country who hate our values.

Her message in the video is that her progressive friends are not with President Biden and will remember his decision to side with Israel when 2024 comes around.

Tlaib Tries to Cover Up Her True Intent

She tweeted an excuse: From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.”

No, it’s not, and she knows it. It’s a reference to the Jordan River, which is the Eastern border of Israel, to the Mediterranean Sea, which is the westernmost land point. The chant calls for the end of Israel altogether, which can be considered genocidal. There is no other interpretation. Her followers know it, and she knows it.

The terrorist group Hamas, which she will not disavow, uses the phrase in its constitution.

“Hamas rejects any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea,” says the organization’s 2017 constitution.

This woman knows exactly what she’s saying. Rep. Tlaib hates intensely anyone who does not agree with her far-left radical views. She represents the opposite of what America was founded for. Tlaib is dangerous.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

She’s a nut who made her bones charging into Republican events acting like a lunatic. I don’t know about you, but I am very tired of the screaming, raving lunatics in the Democrat Party.

Rashida Tlaib needs to go… She’s an unstable Hamas supporter. pic.twitter.com/37Aih0690j — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2023

