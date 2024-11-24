Repeat Criminal Illegal Rapes a Woman in Herndon, Virginia

A Honduran man faces rape charges after allegedly assaulting a woman on a popular running trail in Herndon, Virginia.

Suspect Denis Humberto Navarette Romero, 31, was given a 50-day sentence after pleading guilty to indecent exposure on Nov. 13. The Washington Times contacted the clerk of the Fairfax County General District Court to see when he would begin serving that sentence.

Five days after his guilty plea, Romero was arrested in connection to Monday night’s rape.

The chief said she believes Romero may have other victims, given his criminal history.

“He has a documented history of both sexual assaults and exposures in the region, beginning in 2022, including charges in the town of Herndon prior to last night’s incident,” Chief DeBoard said. “What is disturbing is the number of times this individual has been arrested and released, has continued to reoffend, and his behavior has escalated to a rape in a very public area in our town last night.”

The town of Herndon, VA was shaken this week when a woman was r*ped on a popular trail by an illegal with a history of s*x crimes The police chief said it’s the only stranger rape in the town in her more than 12 years on the job and added “what is disturbing is the number of… pic.twitter.com/wh23rtKYQl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email