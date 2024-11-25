The General Who Wasn’t Promoted Led Biden’s Failed Kabul Evacuation

The media and slews of supporters are very disturbed by the fact that the Lt. Gen. who led the failed evacuation of Afghanistan was held back from getting his fourth star.

Chris Donahue was nominated by Austin on Nov 15, 2024, to grade of general assignment as commanding general for the US Army Europe-Africa. He would also serve as commander of the Allied Land Command, NATO, and Germany.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last U.S. Soldier on the ground in Afghanistan on August 30, 2021.

Who can forget the US soldiers who died, the hundred-and-sixty Afghans who died, and the people who fell from planes desperately trying to leave.

Let’s not forget the equipment left behind.

He boasted of being the last man out of Afghanistan.

President-Elect Trump was not threatening to fire senior officers involved in the Afghanistan pullout. He explained that he would do it.

NBC News:

A Republican senator has blocked the promotion of a general who oversaw troops in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a Senate aide.

The move by Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin follows threats from President-elect Donald Trump to fire senior officers and officials who oversaw the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan in 2021. As NBC News reported, it also comes as Trump’s transition team weighs possible court-martial proceedings against current and former officers involved in the withdrawal.

Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue was nominated for promotion to become a four-star general and to oversee U.S. Army forces in Europe. His nomination was among more than 900 proposed nominations sent to the Senate, but Donahue’s was put on hold by Mullin, according to the Senate aide.

