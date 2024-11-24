Susie Wiles’ World Economic Forum Connection

Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff is Susie Wiles. Not everyone is comfortable with her. Attorney Tom Renz has researched her and found that she was a co-chair for Mercury LLC. The company is a PR Consulting firm, and they work for Republicans and Democrats. The company is owned by Omnicom, which is a partner of World Economic Forum (WEF).

The company partners with the WEF and proudly represents Pfizer, Gilead, the UN Foundation, and Gavi, et cetera.

Wiles worked at an entity that is the opposite of America First. She is also quoted as not liking Donald Trump’s personality.

Time Magazine, Newsweek, Politico, and countless others love Susie Wiles. They all say she’s a great pick for Chief of Staff.

However, The Epoch Times also likes her.

Donald Trump has said that Susie Wiles is the number one person responsible for his election victory. Maybe.

She’s a RINO, and many want her there to control Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is a sincere America First leader who wants to bring the country back to the people. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the best taste in staff.

Perhaps she will turn out to be an excellent advisor. We hope so. However, Trump picked a Surgeon General who believes in masks, distancing, and lockdowns. His DHS Secretary might not be up to the job. The Secretary of Labor wants to eliminate right-to-work laws, and his Attorney General is no Matt Gaetz and has a questionable past. Maybe they will all be great. Let’s hope Donald Trump knows best.

Watch:

Cliff Kincaid believes that the assault on Matt Gaetz was the Deep State’s first victory, writing:

The hacking of the Gaetz files, highlighted first by the New York Times and then in AP stories carried around the country, referred to “someone” behind the hacking. That someone was likely in the NSA, a main target of Gaetz’s ire and anger over its embrace of Marxist hiring practices.

Remember during Trump’s first term when Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, questioned why Trump would fight the intelligence agencies, saying “they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

That is what happened to Gaetz, a critic of the NSA, FBI, and DOJ in general.

As he said, Gaetz was replaced with a lightweight, Pam Bondi, and it’s back to business as usual.

The dominoes are falling. Is this Trump term going to end up being like the first?

Some are concerned that JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy are globalist plants because of past views. We have reason to be paranoid and trust no one. I don’t agree on those two people, but the jury is out on Susie Wiles.

Kelleigh Nelson at News with Views writes:

Trump is skipping the normal vetting process of appointees by Biden’s FBI, so who chose the private companies to do background checks on Trump’s choices?

Where is Mike Benz, John Eastman, Peter Navarro, J. Michael Waller, Dr. Carson and General Michael Flynn? The latter was promised a position in front of a huge audience.

Benz and Waller belong in intelligence.

