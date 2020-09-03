FB will ban ‘false’ claims about mail-in voting & who won on Election Day

Facebook announced a new crackdown on articles or memes about mail-in voting and about COVID. Facebook will ban or take down false claims about mail-in voting and who won on Election Day.

Therefore, if Trump wins on Election Day, you will probably have your post taken down. If one believes the election is stolen through mail-in voting, you won’t be able to say that on FB.

The mainstream media is in agreement with the [false] narrative that there is no evidence mail-in voting is corrupt. That is what FB will go with it. Criticism against mail-in voting will be manipulated, blocked, erased.

It’s not true mail-in voting is safe, and there is evidence, including common sense.

FB reports that they will remove posts with “clear misinformation” about the coronavirus pandemic and voting, attaching a link to authoritative information on both instead.

Facebook will also not accept new political ads the week before the election. Through a partnership with Reuters, FB will add a label directing users to official election results in the event that a candidate tries to declare victory before final results are in.

This comes after Axios envisioned the most likely scenario on Election Day. They say that Trump will win but when all the mail-in ballots are counted, he will lose. [Just like in Cali in 2018]

“I think it’s important that we start preparing people now,” founder Mark Zuckerberg told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. “There’s nothing illegitimate about taking a few extra days, or even weeks, in order to make sure that all the votes get counted. In fact, it would be illegitimate if we didn’t make sure that all of the valid votes were counted.”

We are going to end up with ballot harvesting and ballots found in peoples’ trunks as we saw in Orange County California in 2018. Orange County is a red area and five or six seats went to Democrats after ballots were found in strange locations with no chain of custody.

YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO CRITICIZE MAIL-IN VOTING

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on FB, “Since the pandemic means that many of us will be voting by mail, and since some states may still be counting valid ballots after election day, many experts are predicting that we may not have a final result on election night. It’s important that we prepare for this possibility in advance and understand that there could be a period of intense claims and counter-claims as the final results are counted. This could be a very heated period, so we’re preparing the following policies to help in the days and weeks after voting ends:

• We’ll use the Voting Information Center to prepare people for the possibility that it may take a while to get official results. This information will help people understand that there is nothing illegitimate about not having a result on election night.

• We’re partnering with Reuters and the National Election Pool to provide authoritative information about election results. We’ll show this in the Voting Information Center so it’s easily accessible, and we’ll notify people proactively as results become available. Importantly, if any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the results are in, we’ll add a label to their post educating that official results are not yet in and directing people to the official results.

ZUCKERBERG’S FB STATEMENT

VIDEOS YOU MIGHT FIND OF INTEREST

Universal mail-in voting “is playing with fire…very open to fraud and coercion.” AG Bill Barr is spot on. pic.twitter.com/pMgsoGHGPn — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 3, 2020

Mail in fraud- other Countries making fake ballots #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Z27bUavqCf — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 21, 2020

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020

Really? Mail-in Voting is safe? Phew. Thanks for that. Now tell that to the Liberal Democrat from NEW YORK, Jerry Nadler, who stated HE PERSONALLY WITNESSED mail-in voting FRAUD. https://t.co/BhhGuyBzEY — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Matthew Laney 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RealMattLaney) September 3, 2020