Report FBI agent told an informant to lie in the Whitmer kidnapping case

















A lawyer for one of the defendants in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year is charging the FBI manipulated evidence in the case against his client. Also, an FBI informant said an agent told him to lie for him and destroy evidence, WND reports.

The situation, according to an investigative report by Buzzfeed, focuses on claims made against individuals who opposed Whitmer’s radical COVID lockdown orders.

“The government has documented at least 12 confidential informants who assisted the sprawling investigation. The trove of evidence they helped gather provides an unprecedented view into American extremism, laying out in often stunning detail the ways that anti-government groups network with each other and, in some cases, discuss violent actions.

“Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them.”

Mlive reports that a lawyer for one defendant is claiming the FBI went way too far in its “investigation.”

“The attorney for one of six men indicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday, Aug. 13 that an FBI special agent told an informant to lie and to delete text messages between them.

“Attorney Michael Hills, representing Brandon Caserta, asked a federal judge to order the government provide all communications between a paid informant, identified only as “Dan,” and the FBI.”

We don’t know if this exonerates or reduces culpability for any of the defendants, but we do think some FBI agents or informants should go to prison if this is true.

