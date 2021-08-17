State wants Taliban to form an inclusive government & they ‘planned for every contingency’

By
M. Dowling
-
2

The morons running our government include the State Department. They lie when they are not sounding idiotic. We’d be remiss if we didn’t give them a shout-out.

We are sure the Taliban will put inclusivity at the top of their list when they’re not beating disobedient women and children.

Watch this insanity:

AND THEY PLANNED FOR EVERY CONTINGENCY

Jake Sullivan is lying again. He’s pretending that they had to do what Donald Trump handed them. These are the people that don’t follow the laws. He claimed they did move out a lot of refugee applicants. The spin is nauseating. It’s everyone else’s fault and they ‘PLANNED FOR EVERY CONTINGENCY.’

If that’s true, they should be shot for poor planning. LOL

They also diverted the problem which is the withdrawal. They are standing up for withdrawing but not the catastrophic withdrawal.

Sullivan also said they are heartbroken over the disaster. Is that why Biden and Psaki took off for vacation?

Watch:


