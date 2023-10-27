US Dark Money Progressive Network Funds Anti-Israel Causes

One of the largest far-left dark money networks has funneled more than $10 million to anti-Israel causes over the past five years, according to records reviewed by The Post. This is as the embattled Jewish state faces calls for its destruction by Hamas and in demonstrations across the US and in Europe during its war against Hamas terrorists.

Washington, DC-based Arabella Advisors contributes to an array of progressive nonprofits through its New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, North Fund, and Windward Fund, which have given a combined $10,833,396 to anti-Israel groups since 2018.

Those nonprofits have gone on to support radical Palestinian activist groups that have been linked to terrorism and agitated against US support for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas jihadists that killed more than 1,400 people — including at least 33 Americans.

It’s not clear if normal Democrats know where their money is going.

Arabella Advisors is a massive progressive dark money manager. They promote DSA protests against Israel.

Arabella Advisors’ nonprofits have collectively hosted hundreds of left-wing policy and advocacy organizations since the network’s creation (referred to by critics as “pop-up groups” because they are little more than websites.)

The US government also funds anti-Israel groups like UNWRA.

The Biden administration sent $33.7 million from the American rescue plan to Palestine relief, and it went to an organization called UNRWA, Which gives safe harbor to terrorists in Gaza. It’s known as effectively a branch of Hamas.

It was pushed through Congress with unanimous Democrat support in the Senate and almost unanimous in the House. With part of $500 million left aside to fund migration and refugee assistance. In other words, it was money for anonymous unvetted illegal aliens.

UNRWA It’s under constant scrutiny, and it’s clear that the money gets into the hands of the Hamas terrorists. Any money that goes to Gaza goes to Hamas. They run the whole country. They house Hamas activities and spread Hamas propaganda and hate in the schools. They teach very young children to hate Jews.

And our government is funding this regularly. Trump canceled it, and a Democrat Congress put it back.

Related