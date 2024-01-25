Report: New FBI Agents Are Lazy, Racist, Entitled, Selfish, Mental Health Patients

Christopher Wray is accused of destroying the FBI from within with DEI hiring. According to a new report by an alliance of retired and active-duty agents and analysts given to the House Judiciary Committee, new agents are not only fat and unfit, but some are illiterate and don’t want to work extra hours.

Well, at least we know where to cut. We could cut 40% of these agencies and not miss them.

Miranda Devine described the report in the New York Post:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements pushed by FBI Director Chris Wray have degraded recruitment standards in all areas, including “physical fitness, illicit drug use, financial irregularities, mental health, full-time work experience, and integrity,” and pose a threat to the FBI’s ability to protect America from harm, say the authors.

The report cites cases of new agents who are so fat and unfit that they can’t even pass the new relaxed standards for fitness; who are illiterate and need remedial English lessons; who don’t want to work weekends or after hours; have serious disabilities or mental-health issues, and “create drama.”

The FBI is no longer recruiting the “best and brightest” to be special agents but selecting candidates based on “race, gender, and/or sexual orientation.”

HERE’S SOME EXAMPLES

THIS IS TERRIFYING. THESE ARE THE WORTHLESS CREATURES WHO HAVE POWER OVER US?

Report on FBI Special Agent… by NYP

Related