Stunning results of new poll on Democrats’ views of the rise of violent crime



















The Democratic polling firm Navigator Research released its weekly survey, National Journal reports. They asked voters what issues they rated as major crises.

On most of the 14 issues tested, from the coronavirus pandemic to inflation, Republicans and Democrats disagreed significantly. For instance, 70 percent of Democrats still see the pandemic as a “major crisis,” but only 30 percent of Republicans agree.

One area of agreement was violent crime. Crime ranked ahead of the pandemic as the top issue for all voters. And it was an issue that voters of both parties ranked highly: 57 percent of Republicans called the issue a major crisis while 52 percent of Democrats concurred.

Most importantly, 70 percent of African-American voters called violent crime a major crisis. The only other issue that drew bipartisan consensus was the spread of misinformation.

The rise of crime and the unpopular defunding of police is a threat to the Democrat majority in 2022. Democrats have either promoted dangerous policies promoting violent crime or they say nothing. Democrats, including Biden, who recently said he doesn’t want to defund the police, have not condemned the movement.

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams won in New York City because he said he would make the city safer and not defund the police. One of the candidates who lost – an AOC candidate – wanted to defund and disarm them.

The only message Democrats have is to take guns from lawful gun owners. Biden keeps talking about more gun control but blue city mayors don’t enforce the laws they have.

