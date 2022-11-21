Report of Insane CRT and Gender Identity Training of Armed Forces

The Biden administration has launched extensive diversity and equity initiatives in the military. According to a new GOP investigative report, they are using the anti-American and racist critical race theory and gender identity insanity.

This insane training only makes sense if they want to weaken the Armed Forces.

“Our military’s singular purpose is to “provide for the common defense of our nation,” the report said. “It cannot be turned into a left-wing social experiment. It cannot be used as a cudgel against America itself. And it cannot be paralyzed by fear of offending the sensibilities of Ivy League faculty lounges or progressive pundits.

“The world is a dangerous place, and the Biden administration’s insanity is eroding our greatest source of security in it.”

The report from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, details how the military has allocated resources to root out extremism. They are doing it by promoting very extreme leftist ideas on race and gender.

This includes documentation on how military employees promoted critical race theory and espouse anti-White views.

This is insane.

COUNTERING EXTREMISM WITH EXTREMISM

A report from the Biden administration, “Countering Extremist Activity Working Group,” later identified fewer than 100 cases of extremism from the 2.1 million active forces, a rate of .005%.

The report finds that instructors at military academies use “antiracist” approaches that direct soldiers to center their understanding of American society on an acknowledgment of its racist past and present, the report said.

It emphasized insane CRT instruction to allegedly root out extremism. Their approach to rooting out racism is to teach people to hate white people.

Sen. Rubio said these race-based initiatives are a distraction and danger to American security.