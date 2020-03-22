Report President considering nationwide lockdown with National Guard assistance

The Washington Examiner reported that there is a potential plan for a possible two-week lockdown. Only grocery and drug stores would be open. The plan comes from someone the Examiner calls a reliable source.

“Senior officials have said that dozens of radical ideas are being considered and that the president and his virus task force are moving quickly to protect the nation,” the Examiner reported.

THE NATIONAL GUARD WOULD BE CALLED UP

The National Guard would allegedly be dispatched to control looting and other crimes.

Shall we do this every time a superbug hits the nation? How is this different from other pandemics?

The Hill backs up the Examiner report, claiming that momentum is building for a national shutdown. Some of the President’s advisers including Dr. Fauci are pushing for it.

“I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting,” Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “I think Americans should be prepared that they’re going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”

There is no denial from the White House at this time, although they did say on Monday that a nationwide shutdown was not on the table.

We have no idea if this is true, but the owner of the Chinese takeout near my house in New York said that they were informed by the state that all takeout restaurants should prepare to close down.

CRAZY STORY

Rolling Stone is reporting a crazy story about Bill Barr, a constitutionalist, allegedly wanting legislation allowing chief judges to indefinitely hold people without trial and suspend other constitutional rights during the coronavirus crisis and other emergencies. Something is amiss. It’s either a lie or not quite as described. Bill Barr is a strong defender of the constitution.

This is what will go on if the President does go with the nationwide quarantine. The Democrats will accuse him of assuming dictatorial powers even though they are pushing for exactly that. If there are incidents with the National Guard, it won’t be pretty.

OTHER ACTIONS

Secretary Ben Carson announced Saturday, “The President has authorized the immediate cessation of foreclosure and eviction proceedings for American citizens … It’s all about helping our people.”

He also signed legislation providing American workers with paid sick leave and paid family medical leave, at no cost to employers, and free tests for those that need it.

The trillion or two trillion dollar rescue package will include a great deal of money for state stabilization funds. Democrats asked for $750 billion, although they won’t get quite that much. The money will be used for shortfalls.

