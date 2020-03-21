Tucker on libs caring more about perps than law-abiding people, police

Tucker’s monologue Friday night addressed the lawlessness in some liberal cities and the fact that citizens are told they can’t defend themselves. In Cleveland, a man charged with murder and facing a life sentence was released because of the coronavirus.

Given this new approach to crime, people need their guns. In Washington, people can’t get guns except through one gun dealer who is so busy that he cut off applications.

Our leaders are making our cities more dangerous at the same time they are taking away our ability to defend ourselves.

All the attention and concern is for the criminals, not the normal people and the police.

It’s nuts!

Watch: