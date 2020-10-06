President calls off negotiations for relief package

President Trump called off negotiations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a relief package until after the election. He made the announcement in tweets this afternoon (about 3:15 pm EST). Pelosi will not allow Republicans to have a win so close to the election and they simply don’t care about the economy or the people losing their livelihoods.

This is a daring move and he will be pilloried but he needs Judge Powell appointed more than he needs to waste time with nasty, unrelenting Nancy. One of the items Nancy won’t give up is unrestricted funds for cities and states.

The Blue cities and states are implementing Draconian lockdown orders without end. Governor Cuomo is destroying a third to more than half of the restaurants in the city and a lot of other businesses. He’s making it impossible for parents to plan, restaurants to order food, children to learn, people to worship, and businesses to survive, much less thrive. And other blue rulers are doing the same thing.

After the announcement was made on Twitter by President Trump, the stock market started to sink.

This followed the Federal Reserve Chairman Jeremy Powell announcing that a relief package was needed immediately to avoid a “weak recovery, cre­at­ing un­nec­es­sary hard­ship.”

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

THE BILL PELOSI DEMANDED IS INSANE AND SOCIALIST

The bill includes:

$1 trillion in nearly totally unrestricted funds just for cities and states. There is one restriction — no money for policing.

It gives federal taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens — any illegal who wanders into the country.

Her bill allows ballot harvesting and revokes state-level ID laws.

She has funding in it for pot shops.

They want hundreds of millions for public broadcast and funding for local press retirement plans.

Policing of racial makeup of corporate boards is in the bill.

Endless climate change pork that won’t do a thing for climate change in our lifetimes or any likely.

President @realDonaldTrump is leading the nation through this crisis with steady resolve. What’s @SpeakerPelosi doing? Loading up the relief bill with a socialist wishlist. She must stop playing with people’s lives.#PelosiPlayingPolitics pic.twitter.com/Un5ntkKXxQ — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 24, 2020