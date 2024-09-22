If the U.S. allows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to use Western weapons to attack deep inside Russia, President Putin has made it clear that he will consider it an act of direct war. He further suggested that it would be fought inside the United States. Zelensky will meet with Biden in four days. He plans to call for implementing his “Victory Plan.” The Victory Plan was originally called the Peace Summit, which Russia calls a fraud.

The plan is to attack deep inside Russia with Western weapons.

Zelensky made the remarks at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday during a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and additionally in a briefing to the Observer, per The Guardian. He made the comments two days ago.

Zelensky is a globalist and aligns with their wishes.

ZELENSKY APPEARS TO WANT THE WEST DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE WAR

The Epoch Times’ Tom Ozimek reports that the Ukrainian president said at the presser alongside von der Leyen that he plans to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington on Sept. 26 to lay out his “victory plan,” which remains vague.

He’s going to share it with a president in mental decline:

“All the details [of the plan] I will discuss first of all with the president of the United States,“ Zelenskyy said.

”Most of the decisions from the plan depend specifically on him. On other allies too, but there are certain points which depend on the goodwill and support of the United States. I hope he supports this plan.”

Zelenskyy added that the plan’s success is “predicated upon quick decisions from our partners,” adding that key decisions on which the plan rests should be made between October and December.

“We really want to see this, and we would then consider that the plan has worked,” he said.

By then, we will be in a direct war.

Zelensky has said we shouldn’t be afraid to join the war, and we shouldn’t fear nuclear war. He is determined to get the West into war with Russia. Undoubtedly, he’s hoping it will happen soon before Donald Trump is elected.

According to Zelensky, for his scheme to work, Kiev’s patrons need to make “quick decisions” between October and December this year.

His Plan B is what he’s doing now:

Zelensky plans to "put an end to" the conflict with Russia this year He stated this at a meeting with the head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen. Zelensky added that he had prepared only one plan for resolving the conflict with Russia – this is the "victory plan", which was…

Russia will not participate, but they said they would meet to discuss serious proposals. They won’t meet until Ukraine withdraws from Kursk.