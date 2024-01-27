Report Trump Approached RFK Jr to Serve as VP

I don’t believe this report, but see what you think.

According to Jon Levine at The New York Post, President Donald Trump approached Bobby Kennedy, Jr., about serving as his Vice President.

“It’s very much behind the scenes at this stage. As we progress, you might see it bubble up a little bit more,” the donor said. “Bobby can bring new people to the polls.”

“Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” said one person familiar with the matter, adding that it was “right out of the box when Bobby announced” in April 2023 that he was running for president.

“Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the insider continued.

Steve Bannon, a former chief White House strategist for Trump, who remains close to the former president, has also pushed the idea and said in August that a Trump-Kennedy ticket would produce a “massive landslide.”

Suppose It Happens

RFK Jr., 70, a Democrat forced to run as an independent, dismissed rumors that he would ever accept a position as Trump’s deputy and showed no interest in the position.

“I’ve heard the concept,” donor Timothy Mellon said.

Another donor stated that the effort to select Kennedy Jr. for the vice presidency “is still alive” in Trump circles. Bobby (Kennedy’s nickname) can bring new people to the polls.

Only 1 in 4 voters express at least some enthusiasm about a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump next year, and 1 in 5 may vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024. However, the Monmouth University Poll finds Kennedy’s potential impact on the race is uncertain, as he pulls support equally from both major party candidates.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll showed Trump leading Biden by 7 points in a one-on-one match-up, 48 percent to 41 percent, respectively.

Trump’s lead rose slightly to 8 points with Kennedy added into the mix. In that hypothetical three-way race, Trump scored 41 percent to Biden’s 33 percent, while Kennedy raked in 18 percent.

The RCP polling average out today suggests he’d win with Kennedy. I don’t think it would change the minds of Democrats, and I don’t see RFK accepting, nor do I see Trump asking, and it sounds like a rumor, but what do I know?

Other potential vice presidential picks are Elise Stefanik, Ben Carson, Tim Carson, and J.D. Vance.

It is a concern that Donald Trump is only about 2 points ahead of Joe Biden, who is deranged and only a figurehead.

