Governor Gavin Newsom said he will not be stepping in as Joe Biden’s replacement. He said our nominee is Joe Biden, and he is looking forward to voting for him in November. He didn’t say it with a straight face.

Anyway, he has to say that, and these people will say anything.

I just asked Governor Gavin Newsome: are you going to be the next democratic nominee? That’s his answer, while he’s glowing pic.twitter.com/W3JjsNtS0h — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) June 28, 2024

