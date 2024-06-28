Very Sad News! Rep. Thomas Massie’s Wife Has Passed Away

Rhonda Massie, the wife of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has passed away. He shared the news on Friday.

Before she passed, they took one last trip together.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven.”

“Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time.”

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family. pic.twitter.com/7Aui2MhHzc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

