Reports Coward Biden is withdrawing tonight or has withdrawn from Kabul

















Earlier today, there were reports from a journalist for zeenews, a news outlet in India, that the US troops withdrew from the civilian area of the Kabul airport. Reporter Manish Shukla reports that since then they have now left the military section.

Biden said they would remain until August 31st. If this report is true, the coward is cutting and running. That is partially confirmed by Disclose TV who received the earlier report from a BBC source. They now say the US left the civilian area and the Taliban have taken part of the military area.

Also according to the report, Pakistan is running the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan government through the Haqqani Network.

The Kabul Airport completely evacuated.#USA troops left the Kabul military Airport.#Taliban 313 Badri Special Forces unit entering the military section of the #KabulAiport pic.twitter.com/Sa7t3RwWdH — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) August 27, 2021

Breaking: #Taliban Forces are now taking over the civil area of the #KabulAirport. Only military area left with #USA at Airport. pic.twitter.com/3rNVvnrons — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) August 27, 2021

The only partial confirmation is from disclose tv:

JUST IN – Taliban forces have reportedly entered the military section of #Kabul airport. The U.S. could hand over control of the airport as early as tonight, according to local sources. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

UPDATE – BBC sources in #Kabul contradict the Pentagon’s denial, saying the Taliban already entered and control part of the military section of the airport.https://t.co/Bf1AsOzA9X — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

As an aside, when asked by @JenGriffinFNC why the US did not relocate ISIS-K prisoners that had been in detention in Afghanistan prior to the US military drawdown, Jen Psaki, said “thousands” of ISIS-K prisoners were freed by the Taliban as they seized prisons from Afghan forces.

The US had months to send those monsters to GITMO.

Related















