Reports of deaths by suicide, abuse of children worse than the virus

The cost of this extended quarantine of healthy people has gone too far for too long. Two weeks, maybe a month, is all it should have been. We’re going on three months and the re-opening is so restrictive, businesses will have a hard time recovering. Know-nothing governors are putting percentages on how many patrons businesses are allowed to have instead of sticking with the 6-foot rule.

Why 25% or 32.2%? That’s idiotic. Many can’t pay their bills with that. Americans are losing too much with this shutdown. It has to stop, like yesterday.

Suicides in Northern California are out of control and more problematic than the virus. Also, the National Sex Abuse Hotline reports half the abuse calls are coming from minors for the first time.

MORE DEATHS FROM SUICIDE THAN COV-19 IN NORTHERN CALI

Doctors in Northern California say they have seen more deaths from suicide than they’ve seen from the coronavirus during the pandemic.

“The numbers are unprecedented,” Dr. Michael deBoisblanc of John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, told ABC 7 News about the increase of deaths by suicide, adding that he’s seen a “year’s worth of suicides” in the last four weeks alone.

DeBoisblanc said he believes it’s time for California officials to end the stay-at-home order and let people back out into their communities.

“Personally, I think it’s time,” he said. “I think, originally, this was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients. We have the current resources to do that, and our other community health is suffering.”

“We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time,” he said. “I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” Hansen said. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

TRAGICALLY, CHILD ABUSE ACCOUNTS FOR HALF THE HOTLINE CALLS FOR THE FIRST TIME

Americans across the country have complained about the negative impacts of the shutdown, but who is listening? People protest and they are then subject to ridicule and disparagement. Nearly forty million people have lost their jobs and many are on food lines. Business owners have had to close their doors, some permanently.

Churches have been unreasonably banned from services and parents are left alone to educate their children with a computerized teacher. State and local authorities are becoming more and more dictatorial and feel they are within their rights. Now, we also have a massive increase in child sexual abuse.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline saw the number of calls from minors reporting sexual abuse jump by more than 20% in March, NPR reported. The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, which runs the hotline, revealed this month the number of monthly calls from kids under 18 was up 22% for the month of March.

RAINN Vice President Camille Cooper told NPR on Tuesday that for the first time half of all calls were from minors.

According to NPR and RAINN, of the children who called the hotline in March with coronavirus-related concerns, 67% said their perpetrator was a family member, and 79% said they were living with the perpetrator.

The abuse is escalating in frequency and severity. Children are too vulnerable and they are being traumatized.

And it was a direct result of COVID-19 fiats. It is because they were quarantined with their abuser. The abuser was now abusing them on a daily basis.

NPR said that, according to RAINN, one-third of child sexual abusers are family members. The children don’t have other adults to protect them now.

Open the damn government. Back off.