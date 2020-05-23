Nation writer would vote for senile Joe if he ate boiled babies

A columnist for The Nation, a far-far-left publication, defended 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden from allegations of sexual assault by his former senate staffer Tara Reade, saying, “I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them.”

Katha Pollitt would vote for Joe Biden even if she believed Reade’s allegations of sexual assault, she wrote in her Wednesday column. She doesn’t believe it, however.

She listed horrible examples of things that the former vice president could do that would not prevent her from voting for him — including eating boiled babies.

“I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them,” Pollitt wrote. “He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important. Four more years of Trump will replace what remains of our democracy with unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts, and know-nothings.” [Actually, the fascists are her peeps.]

She told the Daily Caller that some people don’t like her “dark humor and comic exaggeration.”

True, we think she’s a bish.

Remember when Donald Trump was running in 2016, and while talking at a rally about how loyal his followers were, quipped that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and his followers would still support him? He was torched for years over that. In fact, we heard it last week. His supporters were also lambasted for it.

Why are the rules different for the left? These are the people who believe in killing the unborn, fully-developed, to the moment of birth, and even after. They shouldn’t joke about eating boiled babies. We might find it too believable.