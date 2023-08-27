Representative Files Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Austin

Rep. Cory Mills filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“High-level officials in this administration blatantly ignored intel that Americans and our allied partners in Kabul would be left behind in harm’s way unless the U.S. corrected course in our withdrawal,” Mills said in a statement.

“As a result, nearly 200 people, including 13 American service members, were murdered at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan two years ago,” he continued. “Because of this clear dereliction of duty, today I am introducing articles of impeachment for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.”

The American service members and dozens of Afghans were killed Aug. 26, 2021, when two suicide bombers attacked Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport.

Rep. Laura Boebert joined Rep. Mills. She called the withdrawal from Afghanistan embarrassing, but it is so much worse than that. It’s worse than humiliating.

We left behind billions of dollars in equipment that is now showing up in lands as far away as South America. We left behind key military facilities and lost hundreds of people, and to this day, people who supported us are being executed in Afghanistan. The women are no longer allowed to attend school or go anywhere without a male escort. Soldiers died to free this country, and we made it worse than when we first became involved.

It’s a horrifying event in American history.

I am proud to join @CoryMillsFL in his articles of impeachment for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. There must be accountability for the embarrassing withdrawal in Afghanistan that killed hundreds of people and thirteen American soldiers.#NeverForget https://t.co/9dURPIufoU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn wrote: “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”

After the Afghanistan catastrophe, everyone in the administration should be gone.

A US sharpshooter could have killed the Kabul bomber, but the incompetent administration wouldn’t give him the go-ahead and hundreds died.

Articles of impeachment against this authoritarian administration have been filed, but no action has been taken yet.

The Hill, a state media mouthpiece, calls Rep. Mills “far-right” because anyone who calls out gross incompetence and perhaps criminality in a Democrat administration must be far-right.

Mills isn’t far-right. He’s conservative, but whatever you call him to demean him, it doesn’t change the fact that every last one of these incompetents should have been fired. They couldn’t have done a worse job in the evacuation and surrender of Afghanistan.

And what about the family we droned? No one paid a price for that, either.

Related