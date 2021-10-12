Representative tells Southwest Air to “Eat It!” as flights are canceled

Good call by Southwest to cancel flights out of Columbus, Ohio due to weather. As someone who just flew outta there I would never want anyone to suffer through the same 70 degree temperature with zero wind or rain that we faced. Thankful today for the bravery our pilots showed.
~ Jimmy Failla, host of Fox Across America
Over the weekend and today, Southwest Airlines had to shut down thousands of flights because of a slowdown. The airline blamed the weather but to believe that you would have to believe the weather only affected one airline.
These corporations going along with Biden’s unnecessary vaccine mandates are taking our freedoms away.
Chip Roy has just about had it with the fascists and their corporate allies.
Rep. Roy is hopeful that the staff are rebelling, and thinks they should payback all those bailouts they’ve gotten.
“Actually – let’s make SouthwestAir & others trampling the rights of their employees to healthcare privacy to pay back their previous bailout.”
He also told them to “Eat it!” Y
Sounds like a great idea. Let’s hope Republicans get the opportunity to do that. If they do have the opportunity, will they take it?
I don’t know if even a single @SouthwestAir pilot or other employee – or air traffic control – are rebelling. But I hope so. And I want them to know they have support.
Actually – let’s make @SouthwestAir & others trampling the rights of their employees to healthcare privacy to pay back their previous bailout. https://t.co/45W1Yni6mY
And I am 100% behind them. Tell @SouthwestAir to shove their “we LUV employees” nonsense. Shut them down. And when they come begging for a bailout – not one @HouseGOP or @SenateGOP should support them. #HealthcareFreedom https://t.co/xXli7pLBpT
This makes me happier than I can possibly articulate. Eat it, @SouthwestAir. https://t.co/kXdGIuXJoi
The weather has already passed and Chicagostan had a tornado, locally it was supposed to be over at 2200hrs (10PM) but it is clear with breaks in the clouds and you can see celestial.
Ohio is not that far away and it has been 80 degrees and sunny the past week until today.
That was just a convenient excuse to be used by enemedia and the corporate crony airlines.
Hey, if they want to be in bed with government then let them enjoy being owned by the worst government that money can buy along with all the strings attached.
Soon we will need a bigger Weimar Wheelbarrow to plaster some fiat Zimbabwe wallpaper.