Reps who flew without permission to Kabul say we can’t get our people out

















Reporters, veterans, and other critics of Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal are uniquely united- the people we are abandoning are not unknown foreigners, but friends who kept us safe in a war-zone, friends we talk to on WhatsApp and Facebook and text. To us, it’s personal. ~ Rep. Peter Mejier

Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both served their country in the military and defied Speaker Pelosi by traveling to Afghanistan to see for themselves what is going on during the withdrawal.

They said what they saw is a reminder of why our values are so important.

Rep. Moulton watched tough men crying over what they saw. Both representatives are deeply concerned about the position our military are in. They are run ragged, empathetic, and dedicated — the best in America.

Moulton writes of the situation in Kabul which the world has never seen before as “deeply tragic and highly heroic. Fear and desperation at their worst; hope and humanity at their finest.”

Rep. Meijer said about the Afghans who helped us, “Their service was on a promise that if we left we would take them with us. The consequences of not keeping that commitment to them will be dire.”

This is what broken promises look like:

This is what breaking promises looks like. Prove me wrong @POTUS – extend the 8/31 deadline and get our people out. We can’t change the past, but we still have time to make this last part right. @WHCOS https://t.co/uaRNhv6caF — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) August 24, 2021

They will share more in the coming days but want Americans to know they are very proud to be Americans.

THEY’RE BEING TRASHED IN THE MEDIA

Neither man took a seat from any evacuees, but are accused of taking seats. It’s not true. The Pentagon and State Department are infuriated as are some media.

The two politicians believe the best option is to leave and leave Americans and allies behind. They also believe there is no way Biden can evacuate all who need to be evacuated by the Taliban’s August 31 deadline.

The media is attacking the congressmen and that seems odd.

Some cowardly unnamed senior administration official in the Washington Post:

“It’s as moronic as it is selfish,” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a frank assessment of their trip. “They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras.”

That’s not true. They didn’t take seats from anyone.

Pelosi, who made an unauthorized trip to Syria, was angry. One of her colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee said: “Neither one of them should have their ass in Afghanistan right now. The Defense Department has enough to do without having to try to protect two members of Congress. Period,” said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the Armed Services panel. “I don’t care. We’ve got a mission to complete over there.”

We’re still screwing up. Don’t believe the lying administration:

An almost empty charter evacuation flight out of Kabul. 1 of 3 planes organized by George and Maria @Abihabib to get 1,000 Afghans to Uganda. Many were blocked by the US and the Taliban and so the first plane, with 345 seats, only had 50 passengers. https://t.co/4IrUmxjFDP pic.twitter.com/DfUANnt9Pk — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) August 25, 2021

THE TWEETS FROM SETH MOULTON

Today with @RepMeijer I visited Kabul airport to conduct oversight on the evacuation. Witnessing our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, navigating a confluence of humanity as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen, was indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

It’s a reminder of why America’s values—when we live up to them—matter to people all over the world. I’ve never talked to more public servants, from salty Marines to the most seasoned State Department officials, who came to tears describing their work. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

The world has truly never seen anything like what America is doing in Kabul this week—deeply tragic and highly heroic. Fear and desperation at their worst; hope and humanity at their finest. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

We did this visit in secret to reduce risks and impact on the mission and we insisted on leaving in a plane that was not full, in a seat designated for crew so that we didn’t take a seat from someone else. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in, but they represent the best in America. These men and women have been run ragged and are still running strong. Their empathy and dedication to duty are truly inspiring. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

The acts of heroism and selflessness we witnessed at HKIA make America proud. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

We came into this visit wanting, like most veterans, to push the president to extend the August 31st deadline. After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11. Sadly and frustratingly, getting our people out depends on maintaining the current, bizarre relationship with the Taliban. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

In the coming days we’ll have more to share with our colleagues & the American people about what we learned, but after meeting Marines, soldiers, & dedicated State Dept. officials on the ground—we want the world to know first & foremost we have never been prouder to be Americans. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

