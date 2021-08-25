Reps who flew without permission to Kabul say we can’t get our people out

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Reporters, veterans, and other critics of Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal are uniquely united- the people we are abandoning are not unknown foreigners, but friends who kept us safe in a war-zone, friends we talk to on WhatsApp and Facebook and text. To us, it’s personal.

~ Rep. Peter Mejier

Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both served their country in the military and defied Speaker Pelosi by traveling to Afghanistan to see for themselves what is going on during the withdrawal.

They said what they saw is a reminder of why our values are so important.

Rep. Moulton watched tough men crying over what they saw. Both representatives are deeply concerned about the position our military are in. They are run ragged, empathetic, and dedicated — the best in America.

Moulton writes of the situation in Kabul which the world has never seen before as “deeply tragic and highly heroic. Fear and desperation at their worst; hope and humanity at their finest.”

Rep. Meijer said about the Afghans who helped us, “Their service was on a promise that if we left we would take them with us. The consequences of not keeping that commitment to them will be dire.”

This is what broken promises look like:

They will share more in the coming days but want Americans to know they are very proud to be Americans.

THEY’RE BEING TRASHED IN THE MEDIA

Neither man took a seat from any evacuees, but are accused of taking seats. It’s not true. The Pentagon and State Department are infuriated as are some media.

The two politicians believe the best option is to leave and leave Americans and allies behind. They also believe there is no way Biden can evacuate all who need to be evacuated by the Taliban’s August 31 deadline.

The media is attacking the congressmen and that seems odd.

Some cowardly unnamed senior administration official in the Washington Post:

“It’s as moronic as it is selfish,” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a frank assessment of their trip. “They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras.”

That’s not true. They didn’t take seats from anyone.

Pelosi, who made an unauthorized trip to Syria, was angry.  One of her colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee said: “Neither one of them should have their ass in Afghanistan right now. The Defense Department has enough to do without having to try to protect two members of Congress. Period,” said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the Armed Services panel. “I don’t care. We’ve got a mission to complete over there.”

We’re still screwing up. Don’t believe the lying administration:

 

THE TWEETS FROM SETH MOULTON


2 COMMENTS

  2. Meijer of the big box mart store from the glorious people’s republic of Michigan?
    They are mostly in the Midwest and a couple of those creepy ass cracka confederate (racist!) states.
    There are all masque all of the time and CCP comrades.
    Still the worst government that money can buy.

  3. Having to buy a new mouse I missed the news. A clip of the Pentagon official essentially claims they are “doing a great job”. Another clip of McCarthy sounds like he’s auditioning for some part in a Hollywood film. He’d make it as an actor since he doesn’t sound genuine at all.

    From what State and Pentagon are, and have been saying, it is clear to the public these bureaucrats are very concerned with the exposure of all their failures. No One will take any responsibility. They all think the same as Biden, “I have ZERO responsibility”. At least These two want to know the truth. But the question IS, WHY only “Two”.

