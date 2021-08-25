Parents and children from San Diego are stranded in Afghanistan

















San Diego high school students and parents are stranded in Afghanistan. Biden will leave them behind. They face capture and death.

At least 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon and 16 parents are stranded in Afghanistan after taking a summer trip abroad.

Biden doesn’t care in a withdrawal that Jen Psaki calls nothing but a “success,” but the local school district does.

SEEKING HELP

Cajon Valley Supt. David Miyashiro told school district board members via text message Tuesday that he and other Cajon Valley staff met virtually with U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall) and his staff about the situation.

“I’m working diligently to determine the best ways to help those trapped return home safely. I won’t stop until we have answers and action,” Issa tweeted on Wednesday.

The district is one of the most ethnically diverse in San Diego County with many students having ties to Afghanistan, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

He said that the district was able to provide information on the families and that government officials are working to locate the children and their families. He said he was encouraged by the assistance.

Why isn’t the State Department doing this? What lazy cowards they are.

Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero said the families had tickets to fly out of Afghanistan, “but unfortunately they were not able to get to the airport.”

“The biggest concern is that the Taliban closed the airport,” Otero said. “We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We’ll do the best we can to get them out.”

But as Jen Psaki said, everything is fine, and this is a big success story. The US is currently planning to bring about 88,000 anonymous Afghans to the States, with another 10,000 waiting for planes, but only 4,100 so far are Americans.

How many terrorists are in the 98,000?

Related















