Republicans Get Nothing from Dr. Fauci as He Bashes Christians for Killing 300K

Not only did the congressional hearing get nothing from Dr. Fauci today, but we are left with the false belief that Christians killed 200,000 to 300,000 people with added COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Fauci forced lockdowns, social distancing, masking the world, and pushed the fake origin of COVID theories, excluding the bio lab at COVID’s ground zero as a source.

He told us not to take safe medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, pretending these safe medications were dangerous. Then he forced emergency vaccines on us.

Citing terminally inaccurate Dr. Peter Hotez, he told the world Christians killed hundreds of thousands of people with misinformation. Hotez is a crackpot leftist.

Fauci also trashed conservative media podcasters for warning against the emergency vaccines.

Ultimately, Democrats apologized to him for Republicans and told him they appreciated him.

The only way we make progress is through watchdogs and other private groups.

Fauci is still on with this garbage! He says the unvaccinated were responsible for 200,000 – 300,000 additional COVID deaths. This is patently insane on many levels but it’s pure DC swamp creature behavior. He’s continuing the coverup rather than telling Americans the truth. His… pic.twitter.com/0PO91VWd0r — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 3, 2024

Related