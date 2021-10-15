Republicans Will Fight [Fascist] Biden’s Private Business Vax Mandate

















Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and other top House Republicans sent a Friday letter to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh asking for information about the Biden administration’s plans to implement its vaccine and testing mandate for the private sector.

Daily Caller has the letter.

“It is un-American for a President to steamroll job creators’ and workers’ rights, particularly during an onslaught of Democrat-induced economic hardships. Instead of taking real leadership, Biden is forcing job creators to become the vaccine police to prop up his failed COVID-19 response and economic recovery,” Foxx told the Daily Caller.

Enjoyed joining @LizMacDonaldFOX to discuss how Biden’s vaccine mandates are creating labor shortages in key industries & increasing distrust of government. pic.twitter.com/O12RilqBlO — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) October 13, 2021



Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson will introduce the Forbidding Repressive Executive Efforts and Denouncing Overreaching Mandates (FREEDOM) Act in the House on Friday. The legislation attempts to push back against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, has three co-sponsors who are all members of the Doctors Caucus: Texas Rep. Michael Burgess, Texas Rep. Brian Babin and Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Freedom Act would require all federal agencies and departments to issue a report on the number of employees who have quit or will quit because of the vaccine mandate, and to estimate the cost and time associated with filling those positions.

Jackson believes the mandate will crush businesses, and therefore, the economy.

I am and will be proudly supporting ANY effort to STOP Biden’s out of control ILLEGAL vaccine mandate. He wants to tear our nation apart, and he wants to PUNISH American workers. We MUST not let this succeed! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 10, 2021

I didn’t know we still had Republicans. They’re so quiet!

