Restaurant owner in LA won’t shut down & strand workers before Christmas

Republican congressmen could learn a lot from the courage of the owner of a Redondo Beach restaurant.

Governor Newsom is shutting everything down again and exempted the entertainment industry, claiming it’s essential. It’s hard to get your head around that. The only one worse than Newsom is LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Alex, the owner of the restaurant, Eat at Joe’s, says he’s defying LA County orders to close outdoor dining because it’s not about him, it’s about all the workers that rely on him for livelihoods, and he can’t leave them stranded right before Christmas.

This Redondo Beach restaurant has a not so subtle message for CA. Owner Alex says he’s defying LA County orders to close outdoor dining because it’s not about him, it’s about all the workers that rely on him for livelihoods, and he can’t leave them stranded right before Christmas pic.twitter.com/rRlUGlKbkR — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) November 29, 2020

Alex Jordon has owned Eat At Joe’s for about two decades. He said the hypocrisy of Gavin Newsom having a meal at French Laundry was the catalyst for his decision to keep his outdoor patio open, KCRW reporter Benjamin Gottlieb said on Twitter.

Gottlieb said officers from the Redondo Beach PD came by to order takeout, saw what was happening, but didn’t do anything. This is one of the disconnects between public health orders and law enforcement, Gottlieb said.

Outdoor dining has been postponed in #LACounty due to rising #COVID19 numbers. But that’s not stopping some restaurant owners from staying open like Eat At Joe’s, a Breakfast/Lunch spot in Redondo Beach. More later this week on @KCRW pic.twitter.com/UJshjRlRCq — Benjamin Gottlieb 🇦🇷 (@benjamin_max) November 30, 2020