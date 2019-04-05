Reverend Al! From Hoaxer to Racist Homophobe to Kingmaker

Al Sharpton is a kingmaker in the crowded 2020 Democratic field, Fox News reported. The presidential hopefuls lined up to kiss his ring.

All of the top Democratic contenders were in New York City this week, attending Sharpton’s National Action Network convention and discussing the issue of racism in America. More speeches were scheduled for Friday.

Among the attendees: former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Amy Klobuchar.

Today, Sharpton is seen as a prominent progressive MSNBC pundit who acts as a kind of middleman between the Democratic candidates and Black America.

The fact that the Democrats have made the Reverend Al into a kingmaker shows how low they have sunk. When the media was trustworthy, they reported the truth about the real Reverend Al.

THE REAL AL SHARPTON

The real Al Sharpton backed an invented story by fraudster Tawana Brawley. Peoples’ lives were ruined by the affair.

The reverend accused and destroyed the reputation of New York prosecutor, Steven Pagones. He said he was part of a group of white men who raped teenager Tawana Brawley in 1987. It was an obviously fake story.

A grand jury found “overwhelming evidence” that the rape allegation had been fabricated. Pagones sued Sharpton for defamation and won a judgment of $65,000. Sharpton reportedly paid the judgment with money raised by his supporters.

On his way to kingmaker, he vowed to use “hate” to achieve his idea of “racial justice,” and he has and does.

Sharpton extorts money from businesses by threatening them with boycotts. Companies are then forced to pay him hush money.

Mob informant

The angry reverend was alleged to be a drug dealer turned informer.

Sharpton worked as a government informant. In 2002, a video of an undercover sting operation showed Sharpton with an FBI agent posing as a Latin American businessman and a reputed Columbo crime family captain.

Sharpton said in 1988 that he informed for the government in order to stem the flow of crack cocaine into black neighborhoods, although The Smoking Gun alleged that he was paid to be an informant.

Racist Al

The Reverend Al has made racist and homophobic remarks, often provoking violence.

His vile hate mongering probably led to the riots against Jews in New York in the early 1990s. Al used anti-Semitic descriptions of Jews such as “bloodsucking Jews.”

After a car in a Hasidic rabbi’s motorcade killed a 7-year-old black boy in Brooklyn in 1991, Sharpton referred to the Hasidic Jews as “diamond merchants” and said, “if the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.” Shortly afterward, an innocent Hasidic Jewish student visiting the area from Australia was set upon by a mob and stabbed to death.

In 1995, an African-American Pentecostal church in Harlem, New York, asked a Jewish tenant of one of its properties, Freddie’s Fashion Mart, to evict a black-run record store that was subletting part of the property. Sharpton showed up outside Freddie’s vowing to a crowd: “We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper can expand his business.”

Two weeks before Christmas that year, Freddie’s was attacked by a man in the crowd who shot several customers and then set fire to the building with a flammable liquid, killing seven employees. Sharpton subsequently apologized for his “white interloper” remark but vehemently denied responsibility for the violence.

This is his ‘off the pigs’ rant: