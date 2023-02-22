Review of ONS Data Is Not Good News for the Vaccinated

Without fanfare, the ONS finally released the latest Deaths by vaccination status, England between April 2021 and December 2022. This is a first glimpse, and while more clean-up needs to be done, no matter how you look at it, it’s not good for the vaccinated.

Joel Smalley put charts together for a better visual understanding.

The blue line shows the proportion of vaccinated people in England. The black line shows the proportion of deaths that received at least one vaccine.

If the black line is above the blue line, more vaccinated people are dying relative to the population.

According to Dead Man Talking, efficacy was never over 50% and went into negative territory for all age groups in 2022. That means more vaccinated people are dying in 2022 than in 2021. Interestingly the lower the age, the higher the VE [vaccine efficacy] – so the especially vulnerable, e.g., 80+, were never protected by the vaccine in the first place!

Go to Metatron’s substack to look at Smalley’s charts and mathematical calculations. He calculated VE – vaccine efficacy – against all-cause mortality.

In England, the relationship between boosters and excess deaths is statistically significant – the local authorities that boost more have substantially more excess in death in 2022 vs spring 2020 COVID period.https://t.co/rF1umDDYQR pic.twitter.com/aYoBDECLiW — Joel (@RealJoelSmalley) February 13, 2023

Metatron concludes from the charts based on ONS data that the vaccine has never significantly protected the vulnerable 70+ from death.

The vaccine has never significantly protected the vulnerable 70+ from death.

It appears that the vaccine will lead to more deaths in 2022+.

THE DEFINING CLIPS

Twatter will not like this being shared! Joel Smalley, a UK data analyst recently put this video clip together to highlight the spike in weekly deaths immediately following the introduction of the Covid jab in countries around the world. Data source Johns Hopkins University pic.twitter.com/XUU5jxvsMZ — Liam O'Neil – I did not support the Coup (@lienomail) November 16, 2021

Interesting initial take from Joel Smalley on the ONS data release yesterday. In the youngest age group, vaccinated people are consistently overrepresented in non-COVID deaths, and also in COVID deaths after a few months of "protection".https://t.co/wr7yjvDftd pic.twitter.com/BcYRsOFokg — Alan (@A1an_M) February 22, 2023

MP Julie Marson’s response to Smalley’s data review was to express her gratitude for vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and I am grateful for the work of scientists all over the world who developed these.”

She would not address any of the ONS findings or Smalley’s data.

Is the COVID vaccine Safe or Effective? – by Joel Smalley. READ. THIS. NOW. https://t.co/8OfIgl2fsG — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) December 19, 2022

