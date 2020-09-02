Revolutionaries plan a White House siege from 9-17 to 11-3

An antifa-related group called Adbusters plans to occupy the White House on September 17, the anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street in New York in 2011. It is meant to terrorize everyone into voting for Joe Biden and communist/socialist Democrats across the board.

This is from their tactical brief:

All right, all you activists:

‍

It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world.

The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience.

The why hardly needs recitation. Because, for these nine years, the shadows have only grown longer. Inequality has soared. Not a single Wall Street CEO spent a night in jail for his role in the 2008 financial meltdown. Politicians and corporate criminals continue to savage the public trust with impunity. And all the while, this howling void of a president, his sins too many to name, sits smugly atop a corona death-toll that may surpass two-hundred thousand Americans by Christmas.

It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.

We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege.

A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global.

Fifty days — September 17th to November 3rd.

It is a get out the vote effort by communists. Make no mistake that’s what Occupy Wall Street was and that’s what this is.

No one stays in prison during these things because a communist front group, The National Lawyers Guild, handles bail and representation.

Occupy Wall Street: