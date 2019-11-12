Rex Tillerson, Seb Gorka, John Kelly, all respond to Nikki Haley’s allegations

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said in her forthcoming memoir, With All Due Respect , that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly attempted to recruit her to undermine President Donald Trump in an effort to “save the country,” according to The Washington Post on Sunday.

Rex Tillerson hit back, adamantly denying the claims that he attempted to undermine the President’s agenda.

TILLERSON RESPONDS

“During my service to our country as the Secretary of State, at no time did I, nor to my direct knowledge did anyone else serving along with me, take any actions to undermine the President,” Tillerson told The Washington Post in a statement.

“My conversations with the President in the privacy of the Oval Office were always candid, frank, and my recommendations straightforward. Once the President made a decision, we at the State Department undertook our best efforts to implement that decision.”

Perhaps all this is miscommunication. We don’t know, but if the phrase “save the country” is a quote, we doubt it. Tillerson was accused of making unflattering comments about the President by others while he served. Allegedly, he called the President “dumb as a rock.”

Tillerson added that Haley was “rarely a participant” in the many meetings he had with the president and that she wouldn’t be in a position to know what he said.

People are saying she is looking to run for President in 2024. Who knows? Perhaps this is how she sees it and it’s as simple as that.

KELLY AND GORKA HIT BACK

John Kelly responded immediately

John Kelly told The Washington Post, “If providing the President with the best and most open legal advice from across the government so he can make an informed decision is ‘working against Trump’, then guilty as charged.”

Haley was attacked by Sebastian Gorka who questioned her loyalty to Trump accusing her of not informing the President.

In a tweet, Haley responded to Gorka curtly, “I did. Thank you for your interest.”