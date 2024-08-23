RFK Can Pursue His Biden-Harris Censorship Court Case

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. won a court case. A federal judge ruled Tuesday that he can continue to pursue his censorship lawsuit against the Biden-Harris administration.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that state and individual plaintiffs who alleged the Biden-Harris administration violated their First Amendment rights when it pressured social media companies to suppress speech did not have standing to sue.

Louisiana District Court Judge Terry Doughty found Kennedy meets the standard set by the Supreme Court because there is “ample evidence” to show he has been censored in the past at the direction of government actors and “substantial risk” that the censorship will continue.

If he wins, it might avert future problems of elites concealing the truth.

Children’s Health Defense Posted on X

“Judge Terry Doughty carefully and clearly analyzed the law and facts and applied the framework from the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Murthy v. Missouri regarding standing. The court also firmly found in plaintiffs’ favor that plaintiffs had not waived — and indeed had affirmatively raised — direct censorship claims in addition to listener claims,” Kim M Rosenberg stated.

Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland said Doughty found that the government’s conduct is traceable to direct statements and instructions on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Doughty also reviewed a series of meetings and emails between the White House, Twitter, and Facebook throughout 2021, in which those companies agreed to de-amplify, place warnings on, or fully censor posts containing so-called “vaccine misinformation,” regardless of whether the information was true.

“Facebook admitted that although the CHD’s posts did not violate its policies, it would suppress content that originated from CHD,” Doughty wrote.