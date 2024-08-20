RFK Jr. Considers Dropping Out, Joining Donald Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Vice President, Nicole Shanahan, says they are debating whether to stay in the race or drop out and join forces with Trump to prevent a Kamala Harris/Tim Walz presidency.

Harris-Walz are communists who will “finish the job,” as the DNC put it in their written platform.

RFK’s VP Nicole Shanahan says they are debating whether to stay in the race or drop out and join forces with Trump. Personally, I have nothing bad to say about RFK & Nicole. I would love to see them join forces with Trump but wish them well either way.

Donald Trump Would Welcome RFK!

BREAKING: Trump just said he would be "certainly" open to partnering up with RFK Jr to save the country from Kamala Harris "I like him, and I respect him!" When asked if he would consider appointing him to a position he said, "I probably would, if something like that would…

Concerns of the RFK-Shanahan Team

Kamala Harris's economic plans, particularly her flawed ideas about price caps on food and the misconception that farmers are responsible for price gouging, echo the very policies that caused the famine my family suffered through in Mao's Communist China. Our path forward as a…

California has been out of a drought for 3 years. We could use this time to invest in soil and aquifers. We could invest in farming infrastructure, from grass lands to processing facilities. Now is the time to foster food and farmers, not starve the system. Half of all fruits and… — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 18, 2024