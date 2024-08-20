The Dangerous Mr. Walz

As a high school teacher in the 1990s, Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz praised life under Chinese communism to his students. He said it is a system where “everyone shares” and gets free food and housing.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz said during a lesson on China’s communist system in November 1991. “The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and their workplace provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

Walz’s remarks were reported in a 1991 article in Nebraska’s Alliance Times-Herald. At the time, Walz taught social studies at a Nebraska high school.

It was a naive presentation as one expert said, ignoring the horrendous damage and deaths under communism.

He was dangerous as a social studies teacher, corrupting young minds.

THE FIRST CHINESE VICE PRESIDENT

Walz has visited China about 31 times. Walz was granted special status as a teacher and lavished with gifts. He is now an ardent supporter of China. He would be dangerous in the top levels of government.

At a meeting of the DNC Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus earlier this week, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) gushed about Walz’s ability to speak Mandarin and predicted that, in the same way, Bill Clinton was once considered the “first black president,” Walz would be America’s “first Chinese vice president.”