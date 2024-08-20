Biden Orders US Forces: Prepare for Nuclear War Confrontation with Russia, China, NoKo

Joe Biden ordered U.S. forces to prepare for possible coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China, and North Korea. This is according to a classified document issued in March.

In May, the administration warned that Russia was prepared for nuclear war. Russian President Putin said he is ready tactically and strategically for nuclear war. He added that he doesn’t want it, but the US is threatening to bring US troops into Ukraine.

The New York Times, closely tied to the Democratic administration, is now reporting on a highly classified document.

For the first time, the administration reoriented America’s deterrent strategy to focus on China’s rapid expansion in its nuclear arsenal.

[…]

The shift comes as the Pentagon believes China’s stockpiles will rival the size and diversity of the United States and Russia’s over the next decade.

“Nuclear Employment Guidance,” which also newly seeks to prepare the United States for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea. The document, updated every four years or so, is so highly classified that there are no electronic copies, only a small number of hard copies distributed to a few national security officials and Pentagon commanders.

But in recent speeches, two senior administration officials were allowed to allude to the change — in carefully constrained, single sentences — ahead of a more detailed, unclassified notification to Congress expected before Mr. Biden leaves office.

Does anyone find this convenient? Additionally, we all know Biden isn’t running anything in the government. Anonymous people are making these potentially deadly decisions.

The US government is escalating to war. They treat the idea of nuclear war in a very nonchalant way. We must never engage in such a war. We can’t afford to have someone as obtuse as Kamala Harris in charge under these conditions. And we should know who the president is. She would be another figurehead.