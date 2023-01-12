RFK Jr Explains Why Dr. Fauci Had to Snuff Therapeutics

In the clip below, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained to Megyn Kelly that there is a little-known federal law that you can’t give an emergency use authorization (EUA) if there are effective therapeutics. A two-billion-dollar enterprise would have collapsed if Tony Fauci had admitted ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or other drugs worked. He had to campaign against ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine dramatically.

The law says you also can’t keep the emergency use authorization if there are effective therapeutics.

Many prominent doctors say that half a million Americans did not need to die. RFK Jr. mentioned the 17,000 doctors opposed to the EUA. You can hear a summary on this link from one of their spokespersons, Dr. Robert Malone.

Megyn Kelly with Robert F Kennedy Jr discussing how Anthony Fauci blocked the use of Ivermectin, despite it’s effectiveness in treating Covid 19, to gain emergency authorisation approval for the experimental Covid 19 vaccines via the FDA. pic.twitter.com/Lwb8z4mrek — Space Pirate 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️ (@SpacePirate144) January 11, 2023

The FDA.gov site says this:

Emergency Exemption from Prospective IRB Approval

Emergency use is defined as the use of an investigational drug or biological product with a human subject in a life-threatening situation in which no standard acceptable treatment is available and in which there is not sufficient time to obtain IRB approval [21 CFR 56.102(d)]. The emergency use provision in the FDA regulations [21 CFR 56.104(c)] is an exemption from prior review and approval by the IRB. The exemption, which may not be used unless all of the conditions described in 21 CFR 56.102(d) exist, allows for one emergency use of a test article without prospective IRB review. FDA regulations require that any subsequent use of the investigational product at the institution have prospective IRB review and approval. FDA acknowledges, however, that it would be inappropriate to deny emergency treatment to a second individual if the only obstacle is that the IRB has not had sufficient time to convene a meeting to review the issue.

There were therapeutics available that tens of thousands of doctors swear by, but Dr. Fauci put himself above all varying opinions.

GOOD NEWS! ONCE THEY GIVE YOU HEART DISEASE, THEY HAVE ANOTHER SHOT

There are also side effects for some vaccinated people, including heart disease. However, if nRNA caused heart damage, no problem, Moderna has a new mRNA shot (gene therapy) to grow back new blood vessels.

This could be something great. Right now, there is a serious lack of trust.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Announces New mRNA Shot to Treat Heart Failure Patients “We are now in a super exciting program where we inject mRNA in people’s heart after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart”https://t.co/kI3afoLU89 pic.twitter.com/zNw4rQN0Lv — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 11, 2023

