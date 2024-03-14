RFK Jr. Has a Slew of Potential Running Mates

RFK Jr. continues to run for the presidency as an independent. He picked several people as possible running mates, two of whom are Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura.

I just want to know how Aaron Rodgers will play football and campaign and then take the job should they win. He’s almost due for practice.

I think it’s time for RFK to give it up. I don’t know what his point is.

Mr. Kennedy also talked to Rand Paul about becoming a running mate. Last week, Mr. Kennedy endorsed Mr. Paul to replace Senator Mitch McConnell as the Senate Minority Leader after McConnell finally leaves the office he has held for years and years and years.

That’s not all. RFK has other possible candidates, including Tony Robbins, Mike Rowe, Trisha Lindsey, and Scott Brown.

Most of them lean libertarian.

Mr. Kennedy has qualified for the ballot as an independent in New Hampshire, Utah, and Nevada. He qualified in Hawaii under the We the People party.

He has filed paperwork in five states to create the We the People party: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, and North Carolina. Filing for political party status in six states reduced the number of signatures required for him to gain ballot access by about 330,000.

Jesse Ventura said he would seriously consider becoming a running mate. Aaron Rodgers has not commented, but he’s under contract to play football for The Jets. Both of them seem a little crazy. This whole election cycle is crazy. It could be our last as a free nation of free people. Anyone can see where Democrats plan to take us.

