RFK Jr on the Biden-Harris Lethal Force Directive to Military

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. addressed the martial law memorandum at a Turning Point rally. We have police in this country. When the military is given too much power, it’s called a police state.

“Vice President Harris said today in her speech that President Trump was going to turn the US military against the American public,” Kennedy said.

“What’s interesting to me is that the Biden/Harris administration did something two weeks ago that has never been done in American history, which is to send a directive to the Pentagon, changing a law to make it legal for the US military to use lethal force against American citizens on American soil.”

“Technically, now it’s legal for the US military under this directive to shoot and kill Americans who engage in political protest because they disagree with policies in the White House.”

“This did not come from Donald Trump. It came from the Democratic party, and that’s why I left the Democratic party.”

We addressed this here and picked up a troll from the Beto O’Rourke site trashing the article.

The directive was just re-published. It is drawing concern from people who have witnessed or experienced a weaponized justice system. With the election coming up, who will this directive be directed towards, and why the military?

In the document, the Secretary of Defense – the military – can assert authority in civil disturbances. It may or may not require Presidential authorization.

With the new update, an additional clause was added to the “Secretary of Defence Approval” section under the Level of Authority paragraph: “Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury. It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support.”

It looks like the government is considering cracking down after the election. Who will they pursue with lethality, and why is the military doing it? That is the question.

It sounds like they are turning Americans over to military rule.