RFK Jr. Said He’ll Put Americans First

RFK Jr is likely too left-wing for me, but he’s superior to Joe Biden in every imaginable way. He posted his official video announcement. One has to wonder if he’ll have enough security to survive a presidential run given his family’s history. RFK Jr. said he wants Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to support him because they’re Americans First. He was referring to the homeless situation.

RFK Jr better be careful. It sounds like Donald Trump’s much-ridiculed America First foreign policy. The left-wing media said it was an old Nazi slogan, suggesting he was Hitler for wanting America First.

Donald Trump’s slogan in 2020 was “Keep America Great,” and “America First,” and now it appears to be “Save America” or “America First.” It’s not “Make America Great and Glorious Again,” MAGAAGA, as the media claimed. However, every candidate should be putting America First.

I can’t vote for RFK Jr. His stance on several issues is too far left for me, but people should know what he says.

This is RFK’s official video announcement:

Our friend, colleague, co-plaintiff … this is Bobby Kennedy. A.k.a. RFK jr. pic.twitter.com/7ITYRYlCBp — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 21, 2023

Ron Paul likes his honesty:

Dr. ron paul: Why Do They Fear RFK Jr? Because He’ll Tell The Truth

pic.twitter.com/eMRTUD36uS — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 20, 2023

His stance on war:

RFK Jr. told many truths about the state of the U.S. and beyond in his speech yday Including the consequences of the Iraq war, especially for Iraqis which isn’t spoken about enough But Bush didn’t ‘make a mistake’; he was very aware of his actions, to claim otherwise is false pic.twitter.com/dSkRm5zoAV — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) April 20, 2023

This is why I couldn’t vote for him. He’s blaming Donald Trump for the lockdowns instead of governors, Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden. Donald Trump said he couldn’t lock down the nation legally. RFK Jr. wants our guns; I think he’s extreme on climate change.

JUST IN: Democrat Presidential candidate RFK Jr. blames Donald Trump for his strict COVID lockdowns, says over 600 doctors wrote and signed a letter to him begging him not to lockdown the country, but he did so anyway. Thoughts on his statement?pic.twitter.com/TqDbibCuhE — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 19, 2023

RFK Jr. is a gun grabbing radical environmentalist who is good on one issue. That’s it. https://t.co/4x2wEN3Qz9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 21, 2023

He said he doesn’t support climate extremism, but we’ll have to see. He is a climate change activist. Will he do something about unelected bureaucrats in agencies deciding things like gas cars are finished?

For those excited about RFK Jr, because of his vaxx stance….. pic.twitter.com/NXBekvfDsK — GH Staigle (@GHStaigle) April 21, 2023

He knows how to campaign:

RFK jr : “We are going to take back this country. You give me a piece of ground and a sword, and I am gonna take back this country with your help – the help of all the homeless Republicans and Democrats and Independents who are Americans First.” pic.twitter.com/iCJlQid0Rl — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 19, 2023

Joe Biden securing the nomination would tell me that the people behind the scenes are laughing at us. We know by now that they seek our destruction.

Biden may not know what is going on, who can say, but the elites behind the curtain had to know the sanctions would ultimately cause other nations to circumvent them by using different currencies. They had to know that weaponizing SWIFT would turn the world off. Remember that Barack Obama said we’re not exceptional and must be like everyone else?

The globalists want the power that the US had.

RFK Jr. is very charming, but make sure his agenda is what you want. The agenda is what is important, not the person.

