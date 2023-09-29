RFK Jr. to Run As An Independent After DNC Rigs the Election

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to run as an Independent, leaving the party synonymous with his last name.

“Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go,” a campaign insider said.

According to Mediaite, he will first run some ads criticizing the DNC for trying to stop him from competing in the primary with Joe Biden.

Mediaite reports that a text message reveals Kennedy’s campaign machine is now planning “ATTACK ADS” against the Democratic National Committee to “pave the way” for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent.

The DNC is giving RFK Jr. the Bernie Sanders treatment, putting absurd rules in place so there is no way he can win in any state. He only wanted them to play fair.

The DNC is a threat to democracy.

It’s the only way that we’re going to save this country… pic.twitter.com/B6OsqwT4Ou — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 28, 2023

HE WARNED THEM

Bobby Kennedy Jr. said they were resorting to undemocratic processes, and he couldn’t accept that. He’s very courageous.

In mid-September, Kennedy said, “They’re essentially… fixing the process so that it makes it almost impossible to have democracy function. They’re effectively disenfranchising the democratic voters from having any choice on … who becomes the Democratic nominee. …

That is troublesome since a majority of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden.

“They’ve moved the Iowa primary, made rules that if … any candidate sets foot in the state of Iowa or sets foot in the state of New Hampshire that none of the votes that are cast for that candidate will be tallied.

In other words, any delegate that I win in New Hampshire or Iowa would go instead to the President, and now they’re trying to change it so that if I can’t be in New Hampshire, none of the votes cast for me in Georgia will count. And that’s significant because it’s hard to win the nomination without Georgia.

“We’re looking at tabulations. If you add up all the Super Delegates that they control and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party… I would have to [have] 80% of all of the states in order to beat President Biden, even if he only wins 20%.”

The interviewer asked what his strategy for defeating the president given these rules.

RFK said, “They’re now considering forcing me to actually pay for the primaries, and their logic is that you don’t need a primary cause they already have a candidate, and therefore I’m costing them all this money, and that money should be paid for by me and you know maybe Marianne Williams.

He continued. “You… live at a time in American history when a lot of Americans feel I think that democracy is broken, that the system, the political system is rigged, and that there’s not really any democracy. And unfortunately, the DNC is taking a lot of steps that confirm that outlook.”

He said he would continue campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. Mr. Kennedy added that the DNC has $2 billion to produce slick ads, and Biden doesn’t have to do much. His rallies will be heavily orchestrated.

“President Biden is talking to his donors … he’s living in a bubble and you know … he’s only talking to the very wealthy Americans who aren’t enduring any of the hardships that are facing the majority of the people in this country. You know, 57% of the people in this country can’t put their hands on $1000 if there is an emergency.”

The interviewer asked, “What is the route to victory for you against President Biden?”

“Oh, you know, if the DNC is going to make it, is going to rig it so that it is simply impossible for anybody to challenge President Biden … I need to look at other alternatives because I can’t go back to the people who support me and to my donors and say, you know, I’m just going …make a point. I need to show them a road to it.”

