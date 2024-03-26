RFK’s VP Pick Exposes His Far-Far-Left Credentials

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has selected Nicole Shanahan, a California attorney and radical far-left individual, as his vice presidential candidate for his campaign.

According to the Wall Street Journal, prior to joining Kennedy, Shanahan had a history of supporting Democratic campaigns, including Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Kennedy is expected to formally introduce Shanahan as his running mate during an event scheduled for Tuesday in Oakland, Calif., Shanahan’s hometown.

She runs a foundation tied to left-wing causes and is connected to people like George Soros.

She greatly admires Bernie Sanders and Louis Farrakhan and supports the radical Green New Deal, divesting from fossil fuels, abortion on demand without limits, and huge tax hikes. She does not support prisons and isn’t keen on arresting psychos.

RFK’s VP choice, Nicole Shanahan, is a six-figure donor to… George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA. She also spent big on Measure J, a Los Angeles measure to reroute spending from law enforcement and… pic.twitter.com/ei3p1sggA0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2024

