Ric Grenell goes for the jugular when Tapper lets Jill Biden slide on Joe ‘gaffes’

We found out earlier this month that CNN fake news reporter Jake Tapper contacted Sean Parnell to try and talk him out of running against Pennsylvania Democrat Conor Lamb.

A CNN fakes news personality tried to interfere in the election most aggressively.

The CNN anchor tried to convince Republican Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb for a Western Pennsylvania House seat, according to a Twitter direct message obtained by Fox News.

Tapper suggested that Parnell, a U.S. Army combat veteran who recently delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention, would be better off running in a safer district for Republicans, according to a source close to, but unaffiliated with, Parnell’s campaign who feels the CNN anchor was unethically participating in political activism.

Tapper even tried to hide what he had done by convincing Parnell to join him in issuing a statement. He was worried about his reputation, but that’s already shot with half of America we are guessing.

Tapper’s worse than worthless when it comes to news and fairness. His latest is truly a disgrace.

Tapper asked Jill Biden about Joe’s ‘occasional gaffes.’

Even the question is dishonest since they are not occasional and they are a lot more than gaffes. Joe’s inability to speak is a sign of possible brain damage or dementia.

Jill told him he’s not allowed to ask that question and Tapper went along with that, making it into a fact of sorts.

Additional reading: Gaslighting Jill Biden says you can’t ask about Joe’s Gaffes

Q: “Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe” Jill Biden: “You can’t even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.” Q: “I can’t even say the word gaffe?” JB: “Nope. Done. It’s gone.” Q: “The gaffe issue is over?” JB: “Over. So over.” pic.twitter.com/NV8bAs7TP9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2020

A lot of people lit into Tapper for that performance, but Ric Grenell’s response was one of the best since he referred to Tapper trying to interfere in the election.

He wrote, “Jake Tapper, who was caught trying to influence a Pennsylvania Congressional race for Democrats and then lying about it, quickly backs down to help Jill Biden out of an uncomfortable question.”

Well, that says it all.

Jake Tapper, who was caught trying to influence a Pennsylvania Congressional race for Democrats and then lying about it, quickly backs down to help Jill Biden out of an uncomfortable question. https://t.co/I3CkvCw9J1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 27, 2020

American media is dead. They are activists, not news reporters. They can’t be trusted.

