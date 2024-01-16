Schwab’s Philosopher: Trump Would End the Global World Order

In the clip below, the interviewer asks Yuval Harari if he thinks “Trump might be elected again?” Harari is the World Economic Forum’s philosopher and historian. He is very close to Klaus Schwab as they plan The Great Reset.

Harari replied, “I think it’s very likely. And if it happens, it is likely to be the kind of like the death blow to what remains of the global order, and he says it openly now. Again, it should be clear that many of these politicians present a false binary vision of the world as if you have to choose between patriotism and globalism, between being loyal to your nation and being loyal to some kind of, I don’t know, global government or whatever.”

The global world order will rob us of our sovereignty and our land, so, yes, we believe they cannot co-exist with our Constitution. The US was not founded on loyalty to a global government run by Klaus Schwab, the UN, or some combination of totalitarian allies.

In the end, is this why the Left doesn’t want Donald Trump to win?

Yuval Harari on Trump WEF Lunatic & Klaus Schwabs right hand man Yuval Noah Harari warns against Donald Trump winning the presidency. “It is likely to be the death of what remains of the ‘Global Order’ Good – another just reason to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/HikK5AzcZq — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 14, 2024

