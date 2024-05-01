Ridiculous! A Boy Can Compete in Girl’s Track But Girl’s Can’t

Did you hear about the five brave middle school girl athletes who refused to compete with a boy pretending to be a girl? Now, they are being kept from competing in girl’s track, but the boy can!!!

Five West Virginia middle schoolers tested transgender athletes’ participation in a track and field competition. Now, they are barred from future meets, not the boy. The state Attorney General has asked the United States Supreme Court to weigh in on this for a second time.

Former collegiate swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines, who has been an outspoken critic of trans athletes participating in girls’ sporting events, has weighed in on the issue, writing, “These girls stood up for what they believed, and their coach barred them from competing. Insane” in a post on X on Monday.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey filed a lawsuit against the Harrison County Board of Education. He is on the side of the descending students.

They don’t want to be hurt while they compete. And they don’t want to compete if they can’t possibly win because they’re going up against a boy.

The 13-year-old transgender takes puberty-blocking medication and estrogen hormone therapy. We should be doing what the UK is doing in banning this. The medications are very harmful to children and probably can’t be reversed. 13 is too young.

First, they let boys play girls’ sports. Now they’re banning girls from girls’ sports. This is absurd and a direct result of the Democrats’ war on women. https://t.co/ooPi1h8GYR — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 30, 2024

We need to take a stand! They are erasing females while pretending they are the party of females.

1 man vs 20 women … flag football pic.twitter.com/bcjDNz72q6 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 1, 2024

